Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

SPOUSE, Joan Elizabeth August 28, 1937 - November 21, 2019 She passed away peacefully after suffering from a lengthy lung disease. She will be missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Tom and her son, Ian (Arlene), daughters Kathryn (Mike), Lynn (Tony) and 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was born in Victoria, B.C. and moved to Osoyoos with her parents in 1946 when her father was released from the army after spending time in Europe with the Canadian Army in the Second World War. After completing high school in Oliver, she trained as a hairdresser in Vancouver where she met her future husband, Tom. After practicing as a hairdresser, she volunteered with the Girl Guides of Canada reaching the rank of Commissioner. She had a passion for rescuing dogs. Later, she was a volunteer with the Mount Seymour Thrift shop for many years. She enjoyed participating in old car club activities in her husband's 1928 Model A. and spending time at her parents' home in Osoyoos and at the family property in the Cariboo. The Palliative Care team of nurses was very much appreciated, as was the Hospice care. Her Celebration of Life will be held on May 2, 2010 at 2pm at the Boal Chapel in North Vancouver.







