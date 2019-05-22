Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Leber. View Sign Obituary

Joan Leber (nee Nichol) passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, at the North Shore Hospice. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Hans; her parents, Gwen and Nelson; and brother, Paul. Joan was born on May 29, 1942, in Peterborough, Ontario. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Gord) and Jason (Merryn); and four granddaughters, Paige, Morgan, Anja, and Maelle.



Joan moved from Hamilton to Vancouver in the late '60s where she met her husband, Hans. They married in 1970 and raised their family in North Vancouver. She was so caring and thoughtful, her kind spirit touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Shore Hospice or the Cancer Foundation.

