Joan Margaret Ogden (nee Hughes), born in Birkenhead, UK, on February 1, 1927, passed away peacefully in her 93rd year, on April 29, 2019. Joan was predeceased by her dear husband Gordon in 2008 and her parents and five brothers in the UK. She is survived by her loving brother Eric (Jean); five children Alison (Graham), Sharon (Michael 'Viv'), Susan, Robert (Jana), Michael (Carla); ten grandchildren, Kevin (Ginette), Aaron, Derek, Shelley, Heather (Lance), Aleshia, Khotso, Evelyn, Ima, Florence; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Layla, Michael, Noah and Sofia.



Joan was the matriarch; the heart and soul of a very close family, and she also found time to serve her community. She was a woman of faith and was involved in the Anglican Church Women's Group, the Parkgate Community Centre and many years ago, the I.O.D.E. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Mt. Seymour Golf and Country Club from 1 - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

