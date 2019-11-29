Joan Marceline SANFORD (02/22/1936 - 11/17/2019)
Obituary

SANFORD, Joan Marceline Joan passed away at the Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born February 22, 1936 in Leamington, Ontario. Joan was predeceased by her husband Bill and two sons Jamie and Rob. She is survived by her sons, Rich and Bill; daughter in law, Brenda and Celine; grandchildren, Jack, Fred, Ella and Lorie. We will love you forever Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society of Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road on Thursday, December 5th at 10:00am.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
