MCARTHUR, JOAN March 27, 1925 - November 5, 2020 It is with sadness we announce that our mother passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Doug, in 2008. Survived by daughters, Nancy (John) and Susan (Steve). "Nanny" will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Christy (Oliver), Lindsay (Jeff), Matt (Janet), Adam and her great grandsons, Matt, Quinn, Ben and Kai. Joan is also survived by her sister, Barbara, and many nieces and nephews. During her 60 years living on the West Coast, Joan enjoyed curling, golf, painting and playing bridge with her dear friends. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jessica Palmer for her support and compassion shown to our mother. Thank you also to the kind and caring staff at Westerleigh PARC, Proof of Care Home Support and to the nurses and staff at North Shore Hospice. For those who wish, a donation may be made in Joan's name to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.







