As Joan has swum her last lap it is with great sadness that we say good bye to our mother, Joan Mary Parnell. Born in Vancouver moving to Victoria at the age of 5 where she grew up. She started swim lessons at the Crystal Pool and was soon competing falling in love with the sport. She was very proud of making the Canadian Team in 1950, swimming in the British Empire Games in New Zealand where she met her future husband, Bill Parnell (1928-2008). They were married in 1951 and lived in Washington State and Vancouver in the early years. After three years in Kelowna they settled permanently in North Vancouver in 1957. She was one of the first swim instructors at the North Vancouver Recreation Centre where she taught many of all ages to swim. Joan also worked at the William Griffin Pool where she started 'Swimfit', an adult competitive swim club. She led by example by competing in Masters Swimming events in BC, Canada and around the world always encouraging some of her 'Swimfit' members to join her. Awards for her swimming are too numerous to list. She was also an avid bridge player, artist and golfer.



She is lovingly remembered by her four children John Parnell, Leslie Parnell, Keith (Gina) Parnell and Jacqui (Chris) Frehlick, seven grandsons Sean and Kyle (Tisha) Wilson, Joel and Morgan Parnell, Zack (Sarah) Frehlick, Scott and Brett Parnell, four great grandchildren Sophie and Riley Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Ronin Parnell. She is also survived by her brother Jack Morgan and brother-in-law's Mike (Marilynn) and Doug (Florence) Parnell. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 11th in the Delbrook Community Centre (851 West Queens Rd) in the Arbutus room. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or the Alzheimer Society of BC.

Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 12 to May 11, 2019

