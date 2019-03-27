Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Patricia Whittow. View Sign

Joan was born in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in Liverpool, England. After serving in the British Army in WWII, she immigrated to Canada in 1950. There she met and married the love of her life, William George Whittow. In 1962, they moved to North Vancouver, where they settled down and raised two daughters.



Joan was active in the United Church and in North Vancouver community services. She was instrumental in starting youth groups and other volunteer organizations, including the North Shore Volunteer and Information Centre and the North Shore Community Foundation. When she retired in 1989, she was proud to be named the first honorary life member of the Capilano Community Services Society.



Apart from her community work, Joan loved travelling, time spent with family and friends, and the music of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and similar greats.



Joan passed away peacefully after a long period of Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her husband, George, and is remembered with love by her daughters, Carol (Jim) and Jean (David), and grandchildren, Jordan, Erin, Bryce, and Garrett.



Thank you to the wonderful staff at Yaletown House who provided such good care to Mom over the last few years. There will be no service.

Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close