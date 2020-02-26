Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan R. Kincaid. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joan Kincaid on February 14, 2020. By her side was the love of her life, Gary. Her final days were spent surrounded by family, hearing stories of all the ways she had impacted the lives of those who loved her. Joan will be forever missed by her husband, Gary Kincaid; her daughter, Kelly Aslanowicz; son-in-law, Peter Aslanowicz; and treasured grandsons, Sam and Alex. Born in Greenock Scotland in 1943, Joan travelled with her parents, Bert and Rose Woodward, to Canada at the age of three, arriving in North Vancouver in 1946. Growing up in North Van and later attending UBC, in her twenties Joan began her career as a teacher in Coquitlam. After a move to Edmonton with then-husband Lloyd, Joan returned to North Vancouver with their daughter Kelly in 1976. She met Gary, and the family began living together in Lynn Valley soon after. During this time Joan was working in special education, pioneering an inclusive approach in her district. In later years, Joan and Gary would establish and run two successful businesses. She enjoyed spending time in Whistler, Maui, Protection Island, Predator Ridge, Sheridan Lake and Palm Desert. Joan was an active golfer and tennis player, making many friends through her activities and travels. She treasured her friendships and had many lifelong friends. Two of the greatest joys of her life came with the birth of her grandsons in 2004 and 2006. Joan had a great sense of humour and amazing intellect. She was a true warrior, fighting though significant health setbacks in 2008 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and then again in 2019 with the onset of MDS, and eventually, leukemia. She will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Canadian Blood Services.



Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at Seymour Golf Club.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joan Kincaid on February 14, 2020. By her side was the love of her life, Gary. Her final days were spent surrounded by family, hearing stories of all the ways she had impacted the lives of those who loved her. Joan will be forever missed by her husband, Gary Kincaid; her daughter, Kelly Aslanowicz; son-in-law, Peter Aslanowicz; and treasured grandsons, Sam and Alex. Born in Greenock Scotland in 1943, Joan travelled with her parents, Bert and Rose Woodward, to Canada at the age of three, arriving in North Vancouver in 1946. Growing up in North Van and later attending UBC, in her twenties Joan began her career as a teacher in Coquitlam. After a move to Edmonton with then-husband Lloyd, Joan returned to North Vancouver with their daughter Kelly in 1976. She met Gary, and the family began living together in Lynn Valley soon after. During this time Joan was working in special education, pioneering an inclusive approach in her district. In later years, Joan and Gary would establish and run two successful businesses. She enjoyed spending time in Whistler, Maui, Protection Island, Predator Ridge, Sheridan Lake and Palm Desert. Joan was an active golfer and tennis player, making many friends through her activities and travels. She treasured her friendships and had many lifelong friends. Two of the greatest joys of her life came with the birth of her grandsons in 2004 and 2006. Joan had a great sense of humour and amazing intellect. She was a true warrior, fighting though significant health setbacks in 2008 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and then again in 2019 with the onset of MDS, and eventually, leukemia. She will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Canadian Blood Services.Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at Seymour Golf Club. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close