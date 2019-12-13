Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan RAMSAY. View Sign Obituary

RAMSAY, Joan Joan Ramsay died peacefully and on her own terms in the care of North Shore Hospice at 89 years of age after courageously accepting and facing multiple myeloma. Born May 16, 1930 in Middlesex, England to Rose and Charles Howard, Joan attended Gregg Business College, then, after marrying her husband Eian, boarded the Queen Elizabeth to begin a new life and family in Vancouver. Joan raised two daughters, expressing her creative gifts in dressmaking and knitting through motherhood then returned to the workplace as an Executive Assistant within UBC's Faculty of Law. Retiring to North Vancouver, she enjoyed many opportunities to travel abroad as well as the simpler things: her lovely home, beautiful music, volunteering with Lions Gate Hospital, a good biography, the Legendary White Spot burger and a Saturday morning get together with friends. Joan was predeceased by her husband Eian and is survived by her brother Roy, daughters Geri and Karen, son-in-law Rory and grandchildren Cassidy and Craig who will remember her for her strength and independence, integrity and her conscientious approach to life. In keeping with Joan's wishes and caring spirit, there will be no service however, in lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.





Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019

