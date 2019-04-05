Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Adaire Phillips. View Sign

Joanne passed peacefully at Inglewood Care Centre at the age of 94. She is survived by her beloved husband, Randy, to whom she was married for 68 years, by her 2 daughters, Esther (John), and Constance (Mitch), as well as by her much adored grandchildren, Natalie and Maxwell. She was predeceased by her son, Tom, in 2013.



Joanne was born in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of her life in North Vancouver. Joanne and Randy lived in the family home in the Capilano Highlands for over 50 years. Being a lifelong people person, she worked for many years as a real estate salesperson, an occupation she enjoyed immensely. Previously, she was office manager of the Liberal Party in BC. She was devoted to her family, and made lasting friendships with people, young and old, over her lifetime. Joanne will be greatly missed.



A gathering will be held at a later date.

Joanne passed peacefully at Inglewood Care Centre at the age of 94. She is survived by her beloved husband, Randy, to whom she was married for 68 years, by her 2 daughters, Esther (John), and Constance (Mitch), as well as by her much adored grandchildren, Natalie and Maxwell. She was predeceased by her son, Tom, in 2013.Joanne was born in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of her life in North Vancouver. Joanne and Randy lived in the family home in the Capilano Highlands for over 50 years. Being a lifelong people person, she worked for many years as a real estate salesperson, an occupation she enjoyed immensely. Previously, she was office manager of the Liberal Party in BC. She was devoted to her family, and made lasting friendships with people, young and old, over her lifetime. Joanne will be greatly missed.A gathering will be held at a later date. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close