BEHENNA, Joanne (nee Reid), September 2, 1950 - October 13, 2019 We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Joanne Behenna at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Pauline and Hugh Reid. Survived by her loving husband John Behenna, brother David Reid, cousins, in-laws, niece and nephews. After retiring from NVSD #44 as an SEA, Joanne volunteered for the WVSS in the Vision Impaired Group. She became active in knitting both in West Van and North Van, and donated her work to different local charities. Joanne will be greatly missed by all. No service by request. Celebration of Life with family to follow.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019