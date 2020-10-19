On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Joanne Albright, loving wife, mother, and nana passed away suddenly at the age of 67.



Joanne was born on June 10, 1953, in Vancouver, BC, to Hugh and Jean Gill. On September 12, 1976, she married Garth Albright. They raised two daughters, Erin and Kate, in North Vancouver. Joanne always had a passion for caring for others and found her calling initially as a nurse at the BC Cancer Agency and later as an educational assistant at Glen Eagles Elementary. After retirement, Joanne carried on her passion by volunteering for the North Shore Crisis Services Society at both SAGE Transition House and Good Stuff Connections.



Joanne was an avid traveller, book lover, baker of cookies, and Pilates enthusiast. Joanne's real and abiding passion was her family and friends. She enjoyed spending her mornings walking her two dogs along MacKay Creek and always called this her happy place. She loved game nights with friends and Sunday night dinners with family. Joanne was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, her love of her grandchildren, and her delicious peanut butter cookies.



Joanne was preceded in death by her mother, Jean, and father, Hugh. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Garth Albright; their daughters, Erin and Kate; her sons-in-law, Markus and Trevor; her brother, Stephen Gill and his wife, Kelly; and her nephew, Christopher. She was a proud Nana of four wonderful grandchildren, Isaac, Bennett, Adalyn, and Cohen.



A celebration of life will be organized at a time when gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in her memory to the BC SPCA.



