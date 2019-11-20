Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Melissa (Weisgerber) WOOLDRIDGE. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hillside Baptist Church 870 Lynn Valley Road North Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

WOOLDRIDGE, Joanne Melissa (nee Weisgerber) July 21, 1967 - November 12, 2019 It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Melissa Wooldridge, on November 12, 2019 in North Vancouver, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Julian, children Luke and Jemma, her parents Jack and Judy Weisgerber, her sister Pam Haglof and brother-in-law Dale. In addition to being a loving, inspirational wife and mother, Joanne was very passionate about her work with newborn babies and maternal services. After earning her Bachelor of Science, Nursing from UBC she began her career at BC Women's Hospital in the labour and delivery room. There, she made lifelong connections in the nursing community. In 2001, she obtained her Master of Science, Nursing degree and became the lead in many community programs for mothers and babies, through VCH and PHSA. In 2017 she became the Director, Maternity & Surgical Services Maternal Newborn Program at BC Women's Hospital, a job she treasured. A Funeral Service will be held at Hillside Baptist Church at 11 am on November 23, 2019 at 870 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver. In Joanne's name, donations may be made to the Pacific Post Partum Support Society.







