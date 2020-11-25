We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Joanne Trebell, at age 62, on October 17, 2020.



Joanne grew up in West Vancouver and attended West Van Secondary School where she was a star player on the Senior Girls basketball team. She was very close to her mother who sadly died in Joanne's early twenties. Joanne's father died earlier this year. She is survived by her sister, Kathy and her brother, Michael.



Joanne attended UBC for both her undergraduate and medical degrees. She graduated from UBC medical school in 1986. Joanne finished her training in Calgary, where she obtained her family practice designation.



Dr. Trebell had a private practice in North Vancouver for over 30 years and was an extremely dedicated, conscientious and caring family practitioner. Joanne's beloved dog Boomer was a regular presence at her office during his life, to the delight of her patients. Her professionalism and compassion was greatly appreciated by her patients, perhaps best expressed in one of the many cards recently received by her office:



"Please know that she was loved by her patients and we will all miss her dearly. She has enriched many lives. Her legacy lives on through the hearts she has touched."



Joanne loved walking in the woods with her treasured dog Forrest, relaxing on the beach in Maui and having dinners with close friends. She had a beautiful smile and a delightful sense of humour. She will be greatly missed by her lifelong friends, her dog Forrest, and her many patients and associates.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for anyone wishing to share stories and memories of Joanne. If you are interested in attending, please share your contact information with us at the following email address: drtrebellevent@gmail.com



We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Trebell's MOA, Yvette, for her dedication to Joanne's patients after her passing and to Jen, for her ongoing care of Forrest. We'd also like to thank the many patients who have sent cards of appreciation to her office.



If you wish to honour Joanne's memory, please consider making a donation in her name to the SPCA or a charity of your choice.



