Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Ruth (Steer) CURRY. View Sign Obituary

CURRY, Joanne Ruth (Steer) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Ruth Curry (Steer), age 73, on October 28, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer during the past year. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Greg Curry, daughter Tara Turner (Jordan) and grandchildren Moiya and Lily, brother Jim Steer (Irene) and niece Tracy Holmes, brother Shawn Murphy, sister in law Debbie Poch and nephew David Poch, and many extended family members from coast to coast. Predeceased by her son Todd Curry (2007) and niece Amanda LaPierre (2018). A long time resident of North Vancouver, she worked many years with the North Vancouver School District in support roles at a number of schools before retiring as receptionist at the North Vancouver School Board office. Joanne was an avid supporter of Organ and Tissue donation and supported a number of charities. Always happy to help, Joanne volunteered/organized many functions over the years. With knitting needles close at hand, her enthusiasm at family and friend gatherings will be sadly missed.





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Ruth Curry (Steer), age 73, on October 28, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer during the past year. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Greg Curry, daughter Tara Turner (Jordan) and grandchildren Moiya and Lily, brother Jim Steer (Irene) and niece Tracy Holmes, brother Shawn Murphy, sister in law Debbie Poch and nephew David Poch, and many extended family members from coast to coast. Predeceased by her son Todd Curry (2007) and niece Amanda LaPierre (2018). A long time resident of North Vancouver, she worked many years with the North Vancouver School District in support roles at a number of schools before retiring as receptionist at the North Vancouver School Board office. Joanne was an avid supporter of Organ and Tissue donation and supported a number of charities. Always happy to help, Joanne volunteered/organized many functions over the years. With knitting needles close at hand, her enthusiasm at family and friend gatherings will be sadly missed. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close