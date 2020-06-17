Jocelyn NORMAN
NORMAN, Jocelyn Jocelyn Norman passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by mother Olive, father Albert, husband Edgar, brothers Art and Huey, sisters, Kae, Marie, Eve, Ellen and Maureen. Survived by loving family daughter Melissa and son Bruce. Mom loved to watch sports, hockey (Go Canucks Go), curling and football (Winnipeg Blue Bombers). We will miss her loving smile and laughter. She will live in our hearts forever. Due to Covid 19 a celebration/get together will not take place at this time, but will be held post Covid 19 or the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A special thank you to the staff at Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel for they are truly angels on earth. Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 604-463-8121




Published in North Shore News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel
11969 – 216th Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9
(604) 463-8121
