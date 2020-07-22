JOE, Marilyn Theresa 'Moolie' Sunrise: June 21, 1946 Sunset: July 11, 2020 Our sincere condolences to the Lackett Joe / Moses and Jim / Thomas families
It is with great sadness that we advise our dear elder Marilyn Theresa Joe passed away at Evergreen Care Centre in North Vancouver on July 11, 2020. Marilyn was born in Vancouver to her late parents Emma (nee Thomas) and Dennis Lackett-Joe and grew up on Mission IR No. 1 - Eslha7an. She attended St. Paul's and Kamloops Indian Residential Schools, and later in life she proudly returned to Eslha7an Learning Center and received her GED. Marilyn loved music (Bob Marley, Beatles, Elvis) and especially loved to dance. In her youth, she danced with Squamish Nation's Dance Group and Dominick Charlie, and actually danced for Queen Elizabeth. Marilyn was always a social butterfly. She loved community events, festivals - canoe races, bone games, pow-wow, and attended longhouse regularly. Marilyn was always very compassionate, sensitive, strong and courageous. She volunteered for reception at the Carnegie Community Centre where she supported those in need. Her greatest legacy is being a full time mother and raising her 4 children. She is survived by, and will be dearly missed by her daughters Amy Biavaschi (Larry), Azury Biavaschi (Jamie), Cristina Perrin (James); son Lino-Candido Biavaschi (Simmy); grandchildren Brandi, Alexander, Giovanni, Callan, Brayden, Kaplin; sisters Joyce and Rhonda; special sister Gloria; brother-in-law Les West; nieces and nephews Lori, Cory, Rolanda, Candice, Warren 'Dino', Leanne, Eileen, Nathan, Mark, Kristina, Emma, Alexandria, Janet, Ginger and Larry; and many, many loving relatives and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend, but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family funeral service was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Indian Catholic Church. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com