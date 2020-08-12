BOOMARS, Johanna Dorothea Maria October 17, 1936 - March 29, 2020 Johanna was born in Haarlem, Netherlands and immigrated to Canada with her whole family in 1954. She was predeceased by her parents Meinhardt and Dorothea Boomars, brothers Ed and Maynard, and her sister and best friend Margo. Joining her husband of 28 years Alastair Livingston and her beloved partner Peter Honig. Johanna is survived by and will be dearly missed by her siblings, Nicholas, Renee, Frank and Harry. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Christiana, Alex (Judith), Wendy (Cam), and Stacy (Fred) and by her grandchildren Tara, Serenity, Maleah, Tytus, Max, Stella, Lawson, Connor, Christopher and Thomas. Her passion was family and she was happiest in the presence of her loved ones. She always had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. She taught us life is a journey and love is what makes the journey worthwhile. Nothing brought her joy like her grandchildren; they truly filled her soul. The importance of family and tradition ran deeply in our Mom. Her appreciation for the simple things in life brought her great happiness such as a bird singing, gardening, a sunset, walking the seawall, watching the cruise ships, a good piece of Gouda along with a great glass of French wine... but mainly just being together. Johanna received exceptional, professional and compassionate care at Hollyburn House and Lynn Valley Care Centre. A special thank you to Elisabeth, Cecilia and Thelma, particularly in her final days when Alzheimer's took over; you have hearts of gold and wings of angels. We miss you dearly Mom, but know in our hearts that you are not far away. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure - anonymous. Private family service to be held at a later date.







