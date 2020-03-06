Our beloved caring brother, and loving uncle Johannes Saugen Born in Sandefjord, Norway on November 2, 1924 Died peacefully at his home in North Vancouver on February 21, 2020 Johannes, you were an everyday hero to us all, The deepest of thanks from your loved ones Like the Morning Star's glitter Hides in sunshine You disappeared, dear Johannes We are NOT without you. Late wife Beatrice May Ester Mirjam (Sister) and Marianne Elida (Niece) Cremation has taken place as were his wishes.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020