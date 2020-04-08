Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Hogg. View Sign Obituary

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father (Pops), and grandfather (Papa), due to complications from Lewy Body Disease.



We will greatly miss his kind and gentle spirit, witty charm and humour, and devoted love for his family. We all share many happy memories of our family trips to Hornby Island and to Maui. John loved to be out on the ocean fishing and was a long time Canucks supporter.



John is survived by his wife, Anne; daughters, Allison, Sheryl (Sarb), Jennie (Johnson), and Christie (Keith); and loving grandchildren, Kayla, Niko, Cody, Madison, and Sienna. He also leaves behind his sister, Marcia, and brother, David.



The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Capilano Care Center staff for the kind and compassionate care given to John. A special thank you to Ana Grace and Marv, who supported us all in the most difficult times.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For anyone wishing to make a donation in John's name, please consider LBDA (

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father (Pops), and grandfather (Papa), due to complications from Lewy Body Disease.We will greatly miss his kind and gentle spirit, witty charm and humour, and devoted love for his family. We all share many happy memories of our family trips to Hornby Island and to Maui. John loved to be out on the ocean fishing and was a long time Canucks supporter.John is survived by his wife, Anne; daughters, Allison, Sheryl (Sarb), Jennie (Johnson), and Christie (Keith); and loving grandchildren, Kayla, Niko, Cody, Madison, and Sienna. He also leaves behind his sister, Marcia, and brother, David.The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Capilano Care Center staff for the kind and compassionate care given to John. A special thank you to Ana Grace and Marv, who supported us all in the most difficult times.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For anyone wishing to make a donation in John's name, please consider LBDA ( http://www.lbda.org ) or Union Gospel Mission ( https://www.ugm.ca ). Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 8 to May 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close