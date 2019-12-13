Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Henderson. View Sign Obituary

John passed suddenly but was able to spend his last few days telling stories about his adventures and letting his family know that he had a great life and was at peace. We are fortunate to have had that opportunity. He is survived by his daughters, Valerie Henderson (Gary Bombay) and Linda Wilson (Jim Wilson); grandchildren, Sarah, Trevor, Alex, and Justin; great-granddaughter, Sage; and beloved canine companion, Betsy. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret.



John was born in Glasgow, Scotland, graduated as a civil engineer from the University of Glasgow and immigrated to Canada in 1957. He was a lover of adventure and managed to fly MiG jets in Russia, visit China, see penguins in Antarctica, take a safari in Africa, experience the festive sights of Rio, see the wonder of the Galapagos, and cruise up to Alaska. One of his favourite trips was the recent visit with his daughters to see his childhood sites through England, Scotland, and Ireland. Grandpa/Papa treasured his time spent with each of his grandchildren.



Thank you to Amica Edgemont and Lions Gate Hospital 7th floor for their kindness during his last years and days.



A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Please email

John passed suddenly but was able to spend his last few days telling stories about his adventures and letting his family know that he had a great life and was at peace. We are fortunate to have had that opportunity. He is survived by his daughters, Valerie Henderson (Gary Bombay) and Linda Wilson (Jim Wilson); grandchildren, Sarah, Trevor, Alex, and Justin; great-granddaughter, Sage; and beloved canine companion, Betsy. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret.John was born in Glasgow, Scotland, graduated as a civil engineer from the University of Glasgow and immigrated to Canada in 1957. He was a lover of adventure and managed to fly MiG jets in Russia, visit China, see penguins in Antarctica, take a safari in Africa, experience the festive sights of Rio, see the wonder of the Galapagos, and cruise up to Alaska. One of his favourite trips was the recent visit with his daughters to see his childhood sites through England, Scotland, and Ireland. Grandpa/Papa treasured his time spent with each of his grandchildren.Thank you to Amica Edgemont and Lions Gate Hospital 7th floor for their kindness during his last years and days.A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Please email [email protected] if you wish more information. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close