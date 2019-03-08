Dad grew up in Lynn Valley, camping and swimming in Lynn Canyon, biking his paper route, riding the streetcar, and tobogganing down old Mountain Highway. After a short stint in the Canadian Air Force, he became a C.A., married Barbara, and settled in Pemberton Heights. For years he was an active member of Capilano United Church and Beach Grove Golf Club. He and Mom served the Capilano Community through the church and Meals on Wheels. They also traveled the world, extensively seeking out new golf courses and adventures. After Mom passed, Dad continued to maintain a beautiful garden and a perfect lawn.
He is forever missed by his sister, Ena; daughters, Debbie (Moe), Val (Colin), and Wendy (Gerry - deceased); grandchildren, Kim (Jeff), Sarah (Pesha), Jane (Ryan), and Alex; and his great-grandchildren, Abby, Jesse, Addison, Sydney, Ella, and Charlotte. The family deeply appreciates the neighborhood assistance in helping Dad to maintain his independence in his later years. His family has held a private celebration of his life.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019