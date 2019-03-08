Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Palmer. View Sign

Dad grew up in Lynn Valley, camping and swimming in Lynn Canyon, biking his paper route, riding the streetcar, and tobogganing down old Mountain Highway. After a short stint in the Canadian Air Force, he became a C.A., married Barbara, and settled in Pemberton Heights. For years he was an active member of Capilano United Church and Beach Grove Golf Club. He and Mom served the Capilano Community through the church and Meals on Wheels. They also traveled the world, extensively seeking out new golf courses and adventures. After Mom passed, Dad continued to maintain a beautiful garden and a perfect lawn.



He is forever missed by his sister, Ena; daughters, Debbie (Moe), Val (Colin), and Wendy (Gerry - deceased); grandchildren, Kim (Jeff), Sarah (Pesha), Jane (Ryan), and Alex; and his great-grandchildren, Abby, Jesse, Addison, Sydney, Ella, and Charlotte. The family deeply appreciates the neighborhood assistance in helping Dad to maintain his independence in his later years. His family has held a private celebration of his life.

Dad grew up in Lynn Valley, camping and swimming in Lynn Canyon, biking his paper route, riding the streetcar, and tobogganing down old Mountain Highway. After a short stint in the Canadian Air Force, he became a C.A., married Barbara, and settled in Pemberton Heights. For years he was an active member of Capilano United Church and Beach Grove Golf Club. He and Mom served the Capilano Community through the church and Meals on Wheels. They also traveled the world, extensively seeking out new golf courses and adventures. After Mom passed, Dad continued to maintain a beautiful garden and a perfect lawn.He is forever missed by his sister, Ena; daughters, Debbie (Moe), Val (Colin), and Wendy (Gerry - deceased); grandchildren, Kim (Jeff), Sarah (Pesha), Jane (Ryan), and Alex; and his great-grandchildren, Abby, Jesse, Addison, Sydney, Ella, and Charlotte. The family deeply appreciates the neighborhood assistance in helping Dad to maintain his independence in his later years. His family has held a private celebration of his life. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close