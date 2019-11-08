Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cedric HADRILL. View Sign Obituary

HADRILL, John Cedric November 23, 1931 - November 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Cedric Hadrill, born on November 23rd, 1931 in London, England. John was the beloved husband of Julia, dear father of Lisa (Mark B) and Mark (Madelyn) and much-loved grandfather of Nicola, Rowan, Evan and Liam. After qualifying as an Electrical Engineer in Manchester, John enlisted with the Royal Navy for National Service. In 1957 he immigrated to Canada and served in the Royal Canadian Navy until 1961. He then worked for the Federal Government in Ottawa as a Professional Engineer and retired in 1991. John and Julia met in London, married in Leeds, England in 1968 and Lisa and Mark were born in Ottawa. After many happy years in the Ottawa area, John and Julia moved to North Vancouver in 1995. Both of their children also moved to the North Shore where they are now raising their own families. John lived life to the fullest, enjoying so many pastimes and interests, including train travel around the British coast. This lifelong passion led him to write "Rails to the Sea", published in 1999 - a wonderful legacy for all of us. The family is grateful to all the staff at Evergreen House (1 South) for their compassionate care of John over the past two years. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Catherine's Anglican Church, Edgemont Village, on Friday, 22nd November at 3p.m. with a reception to follow. If desired, donations could be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation in John's name.





