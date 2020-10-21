COLLINGS, John Coppin 1945-2020
John passed away on October 9th, ending an 8 year battle with cardiac amyloidosis. John was a Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineering and dedicated much of his career to developing Canadian engineering standards and practices. Trained in South Africa, he worked throughout the world. In 2000, following a 30 year career with Delcan Corporation (now Parsons) he co-founded Collings Johnston Inc. John was an avid outdoorsman, bike commuter and a lifelong scholar. He is survived by his wife Lucy, and children Sean (Brooke), Sarah (Tim), Ian (Laura) and David (Rachel), along with ten grandchildren. John touched many lives and will be greatly missed.