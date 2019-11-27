Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Douglas VAN DER PAS. View Sign Obituary

VAN DER PAS, John Douglas John Douglas Van der Pas, 72, our beloved husband and father passed away peacefully on Thursday November 14, 2019 in North Vancouver. John was born on October 7, 1947 in Barking, England. Growing up in the Netherlands, he still always held true to his English roots and liked nothing more than a hot cup of tea and to watch his British TV shows and documentaries. John loved his rock and roll music and we will always remember him singing the 50's era greatest hits while cooking dinner or working on his many home projects. John had a long and distinguished career as a Marine Engineer and his career took him to every corner of the globe. He made many lifelong friends and colleagues in his field, and if you worked in the Marine industry, you most certainly knew his name. He was a true man of the world. John will be lovingly remembered and is survived by his devoted wife Laurie; two proud sons Graham (Jennifer) and Douglas (Elmira); grand daughter Phileine; brother Philip (Desiree), among countless family and friends and of course, his loyal dogs Ollie and Boris. We miss you with all of our hearts. Please sign the guest book at







