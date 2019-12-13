Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edwin MAHON. View Sign Obituary

MAHON, John Edwin 1942 - 2019 John died peacefully, early in the evening on the 16th of November in the home he shared with his love Joane. John was welcomed into the world by Sybil and Judge Harold S. Mahon of West Vancouver British Columbia where he joined his sister Linda. John attended primary school at Pauline Johnson and graduated from West Vancouver Secondary School in 1960. After graduation, he continued with his studies at UBC, choosing Forestry as his Major. John had a passion and talent for sports. Affectionately known as "Big" John, he was a sought-after athlete, at a towering 6 foot 6 inches. John was a force on the field when he played football and baseball, with his true passion being pitching in the Babe Ruth league. He would continue playing baseball later in his years, though the fear factor was more a toothless tiger than man eater. Later, he took to both golf and pickleball and while the golf clubs ended their life at the bottom of the water hazard - his pickleball skills are renowned at the West Vancouver community center. The fear factor was back! John and Joane pledged to each other and with that began a family with children Layne, John Jr., Nicole and later his beloved grandchildren, Stevie and Jake. With a number of hungry mouths to feed, John took to his career as a Forestry Professional, and steadily rose through the ranks reaching senior management roles. A notoriously hard-working man, he managed with both skill and integrity in equal measure. As a testament to this, he was respected, admired and remembered by an astonishing number of former colleagues. John then approached his retirement with gusto enjoying a very social and spirited involvement with the ball team and of course continuing with bowling and being a "force" on the pickleball court. His keen wit and delight in a clever "turn of phrase" faded on that evening in November while surrounded by his loving family. Wonderful warm memories of John will have to suffice in filling the spaces left in the hearts of so many. The family wishes to thank the North Shore community nursing team for their exceptional care and thoughtfulness through this difficult time. We will celebrate John's life with family and friends at Gleneagles in West Vancouver BC between 1pm and 4pm on February the 8th, 2020.





