It is with great sadness that we announce that John Farquhar, craftsman, rogue and World’s Best Granda, died on October 3rd. John was born in Scotland and immigrated to Vancouver with his wife Jennifer. A longtime resident of West Vancouver, John loved skiing, windsurfing, and especially cycling. He was a stubborn perfectionist who loved his work and put his heart into building some of the most beautiful homes on the North Shore. John was a wonderful father and an exceptional granda, sharing his love of reading, good food, and most importantly, mischief. He leaves behind a vast collection of books, records, whiskey, woolly sweaters, and stories. John’s big laugh will be dearly missed by his daughters Bonnie and Amanda and grandsons Jack and Henry, his son-in-law Alex, his brother and sister Ronald and Louise, his nephews, and many good friends. While we are devastated to lose him, we know he is in good hands with Jenny. We’d like to thank everyone who has supported John and his family over the past few months, with a special thanks to Dr. Joanne Larsen for her care, compassion and guidance.



