John Stuart Burley, OBE, 6th March, 1936, Leeds, England, to 5th May, 2019, Lenox, USA.



It is with sadness that we announce the death of John Burley, beloved husband of 51 years to Liz, father to Amanda and Jonathan and grandfather to Isobel, Laughlin and Lily. He was an adventurous man, a great bon viveur and will be missed by his family and many friends around the world. He died peacefully at his home in Lenox surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held in the OBE Chapel, St Pauls Cathedral, in the Autumn, followed by a celebration of his life at the RAF Club

