HALEY, John James October 18, 1954 - March 2, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of John Haley on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his cherished family. John will be deeply missed by his wife, Dr. Marnie Shkwarok; devoted son Peter and his girlfriend Jessica Donnan; brothers Dr. Lawrence Haley (Linda) and Harry (Phyllis); nieces and nephews; many dear relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Brita. John attended Washington State University on a track scholarship where he earned his degree in electrical engineering in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he joined BC Hydro where he was employed until his passing. John faced ocular melanoma with remarkable equanimity. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Katherine Paton, Dr. Cory Metcalf and Dr. Ingrid McFee for their compassionate care. Prayers will be held on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anthony's Parish 2347 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver. John was a long-time supporter of renal charities. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, Renal Program "In memory of John Haley." To sign the book of condolences please visit





