WINTERSGILL, John James January 25th, 1950 - June 14th, 2019 John passed away peacefully at home with his partner Vero and his sister Debbie at his side and his beloved cats nearby. Despite his illness, John kept calm and carried on. He will be remembered by all that knew him for his quick wit, dry humour, independent thinking and as an all around decent human being. Many thanks to Dr. Paul Klimo, the North shore Palliative Home Nurses and Dr. Paul Sugar for their compassionate care and allowing John to do it his way. Donations in John's memory can be made to The Dr. Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation or any animal rescue society of your choice. For messages of condolences, please go to







