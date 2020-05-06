John K. Black
April 18, 1963 - April 25, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce that John passed away with his brothers by his side on April 25th after a 3-year fight with cancer. John was predeceased by his parents, Babs (d. May 2016) and Pat (d. Oct 2016) and is survived by his brothers, Allan and Mike (Maureen); his nieces, Sarah, Ellen, Alex, and Dani; the Crocker family of Victoria BC; and by Babs' incredible legacy friends (you know who you are!).

John graduated from Sentinel High in 1981 and from SFU in 1987. In his career he was the consummate sales professional, making life-long friends along the way. While he took pride in his work, his real passions were playing squash, skiing, cycling, golf, live music, live sports, and his memberships in the Vancouver Racquets Club and Vancouver Odd Fellows.

John (JB) is remembered by his family and friends as "the loudest guy in the room," "opinionated," "a dry wit," "in his element with a beer and a hotdog," "Mr. Positive," and most of all, "one of the good guys." All of which are characterizations that he would have been very proud of. His family thank his multitude of friends for all their kind words and support. Special thanks to Dr. Max MacDonald for "always being there," the BC Cancer Agency Team for their dedication during his 3-year fight, and the nursing staff and doctors of 14G at VGH for their care and compassion in the final days of his life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date - please email Mike at congajim58@hotmail.com for inclusion. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to one of John's favourite charities - the BC Cancer Foundation, Aunt Leah's Place, or The Vancouver Food Bank - would be appreciated.

Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
