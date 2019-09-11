It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrie Groundwater.
He passed away peacefully at Lion Gate Hospital, North Vancouver on July 12, 2019.
Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara; son, Gordon; daughter-in-law, Anita; and their children, Taylor, Kyle, and Graeme.
Predeceased by his daughter, Alison (Groundwater) Punter (2009), and brother, Harry (2016). Survived by son-in-law, Keith Punter; their children, Derek and Victoria (Tori); and sister-in-law, Ellen Groundwater.
Lawrie was born at Lions Gate Hospital, attended Lonsdale, Queen Mary, and North Vancouver high school, where he graduated in 1950.
He was a member of the Kitsilano Boys' Band and enjoyed the 1950, four month tour of Great Britain and France with the band. He was a member of Toastmasters on the North Shore in the early 1960's.
Lawrie joined British Canadian Importers in 1956 and was President from 1984-1998, when he retired. He was a long time member and elder of St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, North Vancouver.
The family would like to thank the staff of 3 South, Evergreen House Lions Gate Hospital for their kindness and care and Dr. Peter Hayton.
Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2pm at St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 2641 Chesterfield Ave., North Vancouver, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10, 2019