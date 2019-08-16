Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Louis McINNIS. View Sign Obituary

Lou was raised in the Dunbar area and attended Vancouver College. With a keen interest in cars, he spent the majority of his career in the automotive industry. Lou considered all a friend, whether customers at North Van Shell, or competitors at the curling rink or lawn bowling club. In retirement he enjoyed walking dogs at Ambleside Park, doing laps at the pool, and being Grandpa. Lou is predeceased by his brother Jim and survived by wife Carol, brother Joe (Agnes), sister Ellen, daughters Lynn (Lyndon) and Leslie, son Blair, seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019

