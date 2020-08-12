1/1
GENDRON, John Michael (Mike) April 11, 1949 - August 5, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Mike. Mike passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 46 years and his beloved cat Bella who never left his side. Mike fought a courageous battle against cancer. He had more strength and stamina and never complained up until his final breath. 'Always a Gentleman'. Mike was predeceased by his father Dr. Jim Gendron, mother Maggie and brother Peter. He is survived by his loving wife, dancing partner and devoted caregiver Gail. His sisters and brothers Ann (Clive), Jane, Tim, Steve (Jen) and Richard. Also, sisters and brother-in-laws Diane (Norm); Carol (Steve) special niece Denise and her two boys Jake and Max as well as so many wonderful nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul Sugar Foundation. We'd also like to thank the community care workers from VCH who made our last days easier. Due to current health restrictions only a private family service will be held at a later date.



Published in North Shore News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
