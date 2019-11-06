Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John Michael Houston SMITH. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM West Vancouver United Church 2062 Esquimalt Ave. West Vancouver , BC View Map Memorial Gathering 12:15 PM Seymour Golf and Country Club 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway North Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

SMITH, Dr. John Michael Houston (known by many as Mike) September 22, 1949 - October 22, 2019 Mike was born in Johannesburg, South Africa where he also attended medical school and married Marguerite (Margie) Immelman in 1974. As a couple, they travelled and settled in Vancouver in 1977. In 1982, Mike qualified as an Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon and started his practice in North Vancouver in 1983. He continued to practise on the North Shore, maintaining a close relationship with the Lions Gate Hospital Community until 2015 when he retired for health reasons. Mike lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and many friends and cared deeply about his patients. He was a skilled sportsman. He would light up a room with his smile, and was a friend to all. Mike passed away peacefully on October 22nd after living with brain cancer for 4 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children Alexandra and Michael Jr. and daughter-in-law Jamie, his siblings and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank the many friends, physicians, nurses and care aides who supported Mike during his illness and made the journey easier. You will always remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation (







Mike was born in Johannesburg, South Africa where he also attended medical school and married Marguerite (Margie) Immelman in 1974. As a couple, they travelled and settled in Vancouver in 1977. In 1982, Mike qualified as an Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon and started his practice in North Vancouver in 1983. He continued to practise on the North Shore, maintaining a close relationship with the Lions Gate Hospital Community until 2015 when he retired for health reasons. Mike lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and many friends and cared deeply about his patients. He was a skilled sportsman. He would light up a room with his smile, and was a friend to all. Mike passed away peacefully on October 22nd after living with brain cancer for 4 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children Alexandra and Michael Jr. and daughter-in-law Jamie, his siblings and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank the many friends, physicians, nurses and care aides who supported Mike during his illness and made the journey easier. You will always remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation ( https://lghfoundation.com/donate/ ) and the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada: ( https://www.braintumour.ca/6915/donate-now ) A Celebration of Mike's Life will take place at 10 a.m. on November 9th at West Vancouver United Church (2062 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver) followed by a reception at 12:15 p.m. at the Seymour Golf and Country Club (3723 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver). Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close