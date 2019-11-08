ROBERTS, John Powell 1924 - 2019 Died October 23, at home, in the arms of his beloved wife Isabel. Father to Mark (Mary), Shelley (Vladimir), Blake (Pam), Sidney (Susan), and Jenny; grandfather to Jeff (Amy) and Emilia (Inigo) and great-grandfather to Jane. Architect for fifty years of everything from playhouses to penthouses, hospitals, schools and churches, his buildings can be found throughout Greater Vancouver and BC. He found heaven on South Pender Island where, in his later decades, he designed its firehall and North Pender's library. "The life of a man is a circle from childhood to childhood, and so it is in everything where power moves." - Nicholas Black Elk
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019