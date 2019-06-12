BELL, John Robert It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our John Robert Bell on May 30, 2019. Born in Vancouver on October 1, 1940, John passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer at 78 years of age. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marigold (November 2014). He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jean and his sons John, Alf and Rick as well as his grandchildren Janet, Angela, Jack, Sarah, Caity, Aron, Christopher and Heidi; and great grandson Spencer. And to add as well, his sister Janet (Honey) Clendenan (Bell), friend Margory Kettlewell and his many family members (cousins) and extended family. John was a dedicated family man. Steadfast. Full of love and a tremendous sense of humour. He spent the majority of his working life with Cummins Diesel where he made many life long friends. Of those were his "shooting" buddies Bob and Ron as well as members of the Gun Club, where they enjoyed sportsmanship and camaraderie. A special thank you to all the family members and friends who attended dad in his time spent in the hospice. As requested by John, there will be no service. Please raise a glass for John. " That old wheel"
Published in The North Shore News from June 12 to June 13, 2019