Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert BELL. View Sign Obituary

BELL, John Robert It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our John Robert Bell on May 30, 2019. Born in Vancouver on October 1, 1940, John passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer at 78 years of age. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marigold (November 2014). He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jean and his sons John, Alf and Rick as well as his grandchildren Janet, Angela, Jack, Sarah, Caity, Aron, Christopher and Heidi; and great grandson Spencer. And to add as well, his sister Janet (Honey) Clendenan (Bell), friend Margory Kettlewell and his many family members (cousins) and extended family. John was a dedicated family man. Steadfast. Full of love and a tremendous sense of humour. He spent the majority of his working life with Cummins Diesel where he made many life long friends. Of those were his "shooting" buddies Bob and Ron as well as members of the Gun Club, where they enjoyed sportsmanship and camaraderie. A special thank you to all the family members and friends who attended dad in his time spent in the hospice. As requested by John, there will be no service. Please raise a glass for John. " That old wheel"





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our John Robert Bell on May 30, 2019. Born in Vancouver on October 1, 1940, John passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer at 78 years of age. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marigold (November 2014). He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jean and his sons John, Alf and Rick as well as his grandchildren Janet, Angela, Jack, Sarah, Caity, Aron, Christopher and Heidi; and great grandson Spencer. And to add as well, his sister Janet (Honey) Clendenan (Bell), friend Margory Kettlewell and his many family members (cousins) and extended family. John was a dedicated family man. Steadfast. Full of love and a tremendous sense of humour. He spent the majority of his working life with Cummins Diesel where he made many life long friends. Of those were his "shooting" buddies Bob and Ron as well as members of the Gun Club, where they enjoyed sportsmanship and camaraderie. A special thank you to all the family members and friends who attended dad in his time spent in the hospice. As requested by John, there will be no service. Please raise a glass for John. " Published in The North Shore News from June 12 to June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close