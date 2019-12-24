Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sharman BUTLER. View Sign Obituary

John was an Icon and a Legend. John loved everyone and was loved greatly in return. He was a kind, gracious, generous man with an unsurpassed passion for life and living life, and all of life's moments to the fullest. This provided the force he was in everything he did. He had a great mind for business, new ventures and adventures. Everyone John met or spent time with has a story to tell and many great lifetime memories were made. John valued his family and friends more than anything.

After graduating from Lord Byng, John joined the Bank for a time then spread his wings to include Real Estate, Land Development, Farming, Fish Farming, Logging, Marina Operator, just to name a few and enjoyed the many friends he made while working in the United States.

He enjoyed his motorcycles, boats and airplanes and has many stories to tell of the fun with friends and family. His Spirit and love of life were strong but his body weakened in the end.

He is predeceased by his parents Mary and Gordon Butler, his nephews Andrew Butler, Sean and Jason Butler. He is survived by his brothers David (Marjorie), Dean (Gail), his daughters Cheryl, Jeanette (Lee), and his son Michael, and friend Jeanne. His nephew Ian (Isabella) and their children. His grandchildren Morgan, Nathan and Hayley. His companion and friend Colleen Whitney and his dog Benny.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the New Year at which time an announcement will be placed in the paper.

Published in The North Shore News on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close