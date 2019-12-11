Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stanley CARPENTER. View Sign Obituary

CARPENTER, John Stanley On November 14, 2019 John passed away at the age of 90 years young. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Roberta and his four sons Ken (Jennifer) Don (Alison), Tom and Bill, and 5 grandchildren and 2.5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Beth and Marie, and brother Bob, along with many good friends and wonderful thoughtful neighbours. He was predeceased by his twin brother Peter and sister Joan. John's family would like to express their enormous gratitude for the support received from the homecare workers and nurses from Vancouver Coastal Health and from the ALS Society of BC. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ALS Society in John's name or to the fundraising campaign of someone in your community suffering with ALS would be very much appreciated.





