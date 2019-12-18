CRAWFORD, John Stephen Born February 8, 1942 in Vancouver. John passed away in the North Shore Hospice on December 2, 2019 of Pancreatic Cancer with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda, sons, John (Christina) and Steven. Grandchildren Emily, Lucas and Mackenzie. John overcame incredible obstacles during his life and tackled each one with courage and determination. He was a member of Capilano Golf Club for over sixty years, an avid golfer who thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his golfing buddies. A celebration of his life will be held at Capilano Golf Club on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00 pm. His family wishes to thank the North Shore Hospice for their exceptional care through a difficult time.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019