Born in London, England John immigrated with his family to Canada in 1947. They settled first in Victoria where John completed his High School education.There he met and made many friends in the “British Car Club” & had many opportunities to offer his mechanical skills to those in need. In 1957 John moved to Vancouver & soon established his own repair shop – “John’s BRITISH & CONTINENTAL MOTORS”.
In 1959 he married his long time sweetheart, Mary, in Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.
John’s passion was English steam model engineering, he helped to establish “The Aldergrove Model Engineers” with some of his engineering friends.
John is survived by his wife Mary, son Philip (Heather), daughter Hilary (Jules) & grandsons Tristan & Timothy.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2020