GILLIES, John Thomas November 12, 1921- November 12, 2020 LOVING HUSBAND AND DAD Dad was born in Great Yarmouth, England. The family moved to Wrabness on the East Coast of England when he was 3 and lived there until he joined the navy. Predeceased by his brother Arthur and sister Jane. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Mae (Cashore), his children Peter (Lori), Bruce (Sylvia), Nancy, Susan Rutledge (Bruce) and his 10 grandsons, Lucas, Tyler, Alex, Connor, Fin, Oli, Charlie, Nick, Eliot and Felix. Also his nieces Marian (Bill) and Jane (Alex) and many generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family all over the world. Dad joined the Navel Training College at 15 before joining the Royal Navy a couple of years later as an Engine Room Artificer. His first assignment was in 1939 on the HMS London in pursuit of German U boats and then the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans protecting convoy ships from the eastern seaboard of North America to Murmansk, Russia. After the war, Dad came to Canada. He worked as an engineer and finished his career working for the Department of National Defence after 27 years of service. He met mom skiing on Grouse Mountain and they married in 1956, eventually settling in West Van where we were all raised. Mom and Dad did an amazing job of providing us with stable and full lives. Ski trips, camping, Cortes and many outings and lots of dinner parties. After retirement, mom and dad took up golf and played any time they could. They also did a lot of world travelling with numerous friends and cousins, which generated amazing stories to tell. (We all know how much Dad liked to tell a story!). Celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimers's Society of BC.







