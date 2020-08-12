John Waters Hogan



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John, on August 5, 2020, at the age of 90. John possessed a dry wit and was known as 'one of a kind' by family and many friends throughout his life. John graduated from UBC as a geological engineer. Working in the mining industry, he and his family experienced many adventures and travels. John leaves behind his beloved wife and partner of 63 years, Pat. His children, Sean (Sandi), Dan (Lisa), Mary Lou (Tim) and Mike (Mandana) and grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley, Brooke, Marshall, Carmen and Isabel, will truly miss him. Special thanks to Dr. Adair, LGH and the Hospice for such wonderful care.



