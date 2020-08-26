1/1
John Young Sykes
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John in North Vancouver. He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Shirley. Survived by his father Russ; sister Roberta (John); nieces Grace, Abby and Molly; and by his many relatives and friends. John was a writer and poet who loved travel, nature, birds and solitude. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart and creative soul. He will be deeply missed and loved forever. There will not be any funeral or memorial service.

Published in North Shore News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
