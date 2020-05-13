JOHNSON, Bonydeer Sunrise: September 26, 1955 Sunset: April 30, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the sudden passing of our dear relative Bonydeer Johnson at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bonydeer was born to his mother Mae Elizabeth Jackson on September 26, 1955 in Renton, Wa, USA. He grew up in King County and worked in a flower shop. He descends from the Johnson/ Cordocedo and Jackson/Clarke families. He loved to work with plants, trees and flowers. He moved home to Waiwakum IR # 14 about 10 years ago with his brother Donald, where they were known as the 'Johnson & Johnson' on Waiwakum. Bonydeer was a happy warrior, always helpful and really enjoyed spending time with Mt. Chaki Warriors Canoe Club. Bonydeer is survived by his father Howard Johnston; sons Timothy Mingo Cambron, Tyee Cochise Cambron; siblings Donald Johnson, Robert Wayne Campbell, Randolph Marty Johnston; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A private funeral service was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.squamishfuneralchapel.com We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend and at this time it is impossible. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic we will host a 'Celebration of Life' at which time we will finish our work with handshakes and traditional practices.
Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.