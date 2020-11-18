JOHNSON, Lisa Jill
Passed away at the age of 55 years in West Vancouver, B.C. on November 9th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Michael; children: Christopher, Holly and Eric; her parents Gary and Judy; siblings Jim (Jen), Shelley and Jason (Tasha); much loved sibling in-laws Allan (Linda), Mary (Bob), Donna and Linda, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. Lisa was a much admired and compassionate registered nurse who worked in ICU units in Toronto before moving to Vancouver; and her loss is deeply felt in both places. In light of Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined. If friends so desire, a donation can be made to a Cancer Society
in Lisa's memory.