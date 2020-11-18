1/1
JOHNSON Lisa Jill
JOHNSON, Lisa Jill Passed away at the age of 55 years in West Vancouver, B.C. on November 9th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Michael; children: Christopher, Holly and Eric; her parents Gary and Judy; siblings Jim (Jen), Shelley and Jason (Tasha); much loved sibling in-laws Allan (Linda), Mary (Bob), Donna and Linda, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. Lisa was a much admired and compassionate registered nurse who worked in ICU units in Toronto before moving to Vancouver; and her loss is deeply felt in both places. In light of Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined. If friends so desire, a donation can be made to a Cancer Society in Lisa's memory.




Published in North Shore News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
