MEIJER, Jolanda (Lanny) Heaven gained an angel. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jolanda (Lanny) Meijer on October 11, 2020. The world became a better place on January 12, 1939 when Lanny was born in Amsterdam. The oldest girl of 7 children, her family missed her when she immigrated to Canada in 1973 but yearly visits kept them close. Lanny lived in North Vancouver until her passing. She loved watching Jeopardy, playing scrabble and bridge, complex jigsaw puzzles and having weekly tea with neighbours. Friends were drawn to her for her kindness, selflessness, humour and love of life. A more perfect mother does not exist; she is terribly missed by her daughters Ilse (Richard) and Michelle (Kyle) as well as her sister, Ilonka and extended family. She may be unseen, but will walk beside us every day. We houden heel veel van je, mama.







