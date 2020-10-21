1/1
Jolanda (Lanny) MEIJER
01/12/1939 - 10/11/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEIJER, Jolanda (Lanny) Heaven gained an angel. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jolanda (Lanny) Meijer on October 11, 2020. The world became a better place on January 12, 1939 when Lanny was born in Amsterdam. The oldest girl of 7 children, her family missed her when she immigrated to Canada in 1973 but yearly visits kept them close. Lanny lived in North Vancouver until her passing. She loved watching Jeopardy, playing scrabble and bridge, complex jigsaw puzzles and having weekly tea with neighbours. Friends were drawn to her for her kindness, selflessness, humour and love of life. A more perfect mother does not exist; she is terribly missed by her daughters Ilse (Richard) and Michelle (Kyle) as well as her sister, Ilonka and extended family. She may be unseen, but will walk beside us every day. We houden heel veel van je, mama.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved