Jonas Malcolm EVINGER
1972 - 2020
EVINGER, Jonas Malcolm (1972 - 2020) It is with terrible sadness that our much loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Jonas Evinger, passed suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020. He will be forever remembered by his mother Peggy Blackwood (Matt), his sisters Tina and Marta (Clay), his step siblings Leanne (Neil) and Paul (Christy), his nephews and nieces, his many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Jonas is predeceased by his father Christer Evinger, his uncle Lars Evinger and his aunt Barbro Suelzer. Jonas had so much love in his heart … he loved living in Vancouver and riding out to Kits Beach to pick up a game of tennis and later, perhaps play his guitar on the beach. Jonas excelled in the Culinary Arts … he was a professionally trained chef and he loved food and took great pride in preparing wonderful meals for his family and friends. Jonas revered the Martial Arts and his mentors at Champions Gym where he earned a high black belt. He was passionate about music, played both classical and electric guitar and his taste in music ranged from Andres Segovia to Metallica. Jonas cherished his Swedish heritage and deeply missed his father who emigrated from Sweden to Canada but died at a young age. Mostly he loved his family. His energy, humour and warm heartedness could light up a room and we will miss him always. Rock on Jonas




Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
