JONES, David W.C. October 1, 1934 - May 12, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the death of David William Claude Jones. He was predeceased by his wife Ann and brother John (Daphne). He is survived by his partner Frances, his daughter Vivienne (and her sons Kai and Riley), his son Adrian (and his son Tyler) and extended family Guy Hollington (Pamela) and Bruce Hollington (Deb). David was born in Wimbledon, England and spent the war years in Wales. He was a runner and avid soccer player in his early years. He was ordained into the Baptist Ministry in Bristol in 1962 and was a minister of a church in Halstead Essex. In 1965, he immigrated to Ontario where he was employed as a Counsellor with the Federal Government, and transferred to Vancouver in 1975. He got up before dawn twice a week to swim for many years, before and after back surgery. David loved to sing and sang baritone with the Gentlemen of Fortune chorus, performing regularly and participating in national and international competitions; he also sang with the choir at First Baptist Church in Vancouver. He enjoyed his cabin in Egmont and he and Frances traveled extensively and frequently to reacquaint with family and friends in the U.K., the U.S., Eastern Canada, Egypt, South Africa and Costa Rica. David remained active in retirement continuing to sing barbershop, teaching a stained glass workshop, making wine and beer and adventuring into bowl turning. Later he took up lawn bowling, darts and pottery and he attempted to learn the Ukulele. He was well recognized by his bushy eyebrows and ready smile. We shall miss David's gentle personality and kind heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the David Suzuki Foundation or to a charity of your choice. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com .
Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.