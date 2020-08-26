1/1
JONES Irene
JONES, Irene On August 1st 2020, at the age of 94, Irene passed away peacefully at Evergreen House with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Melvin, she leaves behind her daughter Louisa (Karl), sons Gary, Leslie, Kevin, Terry and Graydon; her grandchildren Jill, Nathaniel (Clair), Erin (Luc), Jeremy, Raymond and Alicia; and her great grandchildren Lyndon, Jaydon, Jacob and Elaina. She was born in 1926 on a farm near Mossbank Saskatchewan to Joseph and Jessie Magowan. In 1928 family moved to a farm near Speers, Saskatchewan. Always a farm girl at heart, her love for animals great and small was evident throughout her life. In 1950, Mom moved to North Vancouver. In 1951 Irene was married to Melvin Jones, a hardworking sawyer with L&K Lumber on the waterfront in North Vancouver. Together they raised a family of six children, in a tiny home at 16th and Jones, across the street from Mahon Park. Irene was a consummate nurturer who was the center of her family. She was dedicated, faithful, and she was always ready to set that extra place at the table for anyone stopping by to visit. She had poise and dignity, was never critical, and through her committed determination, Irene kept us all accountable for one another. She had her own sense of style and wore her Vancouver Canucks jersey proudly all the year through. Mom had many life long friends who loved to gather daily at a coffee shop on Lonsdale. We will miss Mom always whenever the family gathers to celebrate a birthday or a special occasion together. She will always hold a place in our hearts where her memory will be cherished forever. We would like to thank Evergreen House for their care and support especially during Mom's final two weeks.



Published in North Shore News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
